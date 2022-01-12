Biden Approval Rating Crashes, Dips Toward 20s In Mainstream Poll

Democrat President Joe Biden’s approval rating in a left-of-center mainstream poll cratered to 33% on Wednesday as Americans grapple with skyrocketing inflation, supply chain issues, a pandemic that Biden has failed to stop, and numerous additional crises.

“Americans give President Joe Biden a negative 33 – 53 percent job approval rating, while 13 percent did not offer an opinion,” Quinnipiac University reported. “In November 2021, Americans gave Biden a negative 36 – 53 percent job approval rating with 10 percent not offering an opinion.”

Biden’s approval rating from Democrats sank by double digits from 87% in November to 75% in the new poll. The percentage of Democrats who now disapprove of him doubled from 7% to 14%. Only 1 in 4 Independents approved of Biden’s job performance while only 2% (not a typo) of Republicans approved of Biden’s job performance.

Biden earned bad scores on major issues, including:

the economy: 34 percent approve, while 57 percent disapprove;

foreign policy: 35 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove;

the response to the coronavirus: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove.

Looking at the poll’s breakdown of racial demographics, the group that least approved of Biden was Hispanics with only 28% approving.

President Biden's overall approval rating in the last seven Quinnipiac polls: 49%, 46%, 42%, 38%, 37%, 36%, 33%. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 12, 2022

“A rocky start for President Biden gets him low grades on his year one report card,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

“Joe Biden’s historic unpopularity is horrible news for vulnerable Democrats,” NRCC Spokesman Mike Berg said. “He will be an anchor around every single Democrat in the country.”

The report added:

As President Biden marks his first year in the Oval Office, 50 percent of Americans say the job he is doing is about what they expected, 39 percent say he’s doing a worse job than expected, and 7 percent say he’s doing a better job than expected. A plurality, 49 percent, say Biden is doing more to divide the country while 42 percent say he’s doing more to unite the country. Roughly 4 in 10 Americans (41 percent) think Biden is too liberal, 38 percent say he’s about right, 9 percent say he’s too conservative, and 12 percent did not offer an opinion.

Polls from over the last couple of months have shown that Republicans are on track to have a dominant showing in this midterm elections.

Biden was widely criticized over a speech that he gave on Tuesday that was panned as divisive.

“Twelve months ago, a newly-inaugurated President Biden stood on the West Front of the Capitol and here’s what he had to say: ‘My whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, and uniting our nation,’” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said. “Yesterday, the very same man delivered a deliberately divisive speech that was designed to pull our country farther apart.”

“Twelve months ago, this President said we should ‘see each other not as adversaries, but as neighbors.’ Yesterday, he called millions of Americans his domestic ‘enemies,’” McConnell continued. “Twelve months ago, this President said that ‘disagreement must not lead to disunion.’ But, yesterday, he invoked the bloody disunion of the Civil War, the Civil War, to demonize Americans who disagree with him. He compared a bipartisan majority of Senators to literal traitors. How profoundly, profoundly unpresidential.”

