Biden: ‘Putin May Circle Kyiv With Tanks, But He Will Never Gain The Hearts And Souls Of The Iranian People’

President Joe Biden made a gaffe during his State of the Union speech on Wednesday night, calling the Ukrainian people “Iranian” as he talked about Russia’s invasion into the country.

“To our fellow Ukrainian Americans who forge a deep bond that connects our two nations we stand with you,” Biden said. “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people. He will never extinguish their love of freedom. He will never weaken the resolve of the free world. ”

In the speech Biden also called for protections for “maternal health care.”

“The constitutional right affirmed in Roe v. Wade—standing precedent for half a century—is under attack as never before,” he said. “If we want to go forward—not backward—we must protect access to health care. Preserve a woman’s right to choose. And let’s continue to advance maternal health care in America.”

He also discussed immigration in his speech. Here is what he said:

We’re putting in place dedicated immigration judges so families fleeing persecution and violence can have their cases heard faster. We’re securing commitments and supporting partners in South and Central America to host more refugees and secure their own borders. We can do all this while keeping lit the torch of liberty that has led generations of immigrants to this land—my forefathers and so many of yours. Provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those on temporary status, farm workers, and essential workers. Revise our laws so businesses have the workers they need and families don’t wait decades to reunite. It’s not only the right thing to do—it’s the economically smart thing to do. That’s why immigration reform is supported by everyone from labor unions to religious leaders to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Let’s get it done once and for all. Advancing liberty and justice also requires protecting the rights of women.

He also used the speech to tout his “American Rescue Plan.”

Look, the American Rescue Plan is helping millions of families on Affordable Care Act plans save $2,400 a year on their health care premiums. Let’s close the coverage gap and make those savings permanent. Second – cut energy costs for families an average of $500 a year by combatting climate change. Let’s provide investments and tax credits to weatherize your homes and businesses to be energy efficient and you get a tax credit; double America’s clean energy production in solar, wind, and so much more; lower the price of electric vehicles, saving you another $80 a month because you’ll never have to pay at the gas pump again.

Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro offered his own response to Biden’s speech.

“On issue after issue, Joe Biden is not merely wrong, he is aggressively wrong; he is not merely foolish, he is stubbornly foolish. Joe Biden became president with one goal: to enshrine himself in history as a great leader. Today, we can safely say that he is one of the worst leaders in American history,” he said.

