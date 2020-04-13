Rihanna Hits Trump: ‘I’m Trying To Save The World, Unlike Y’all President’

Musical talent Rihanna, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, took a shot at President Donald Trump for apparently failing to save American lives from the China-originated novel coronavirus, unlike her.

Asked by an impatient fan about her next album, the singer responded, “If one of y’all motherf***ers ask me about the album one more time when I’m trying to save the world, unlike y’all president, [we will fight] on sight,” according to E! News.

Rihanna did not specify precisely how she is saving the world, however.

“We’re winning the battle, we’re winning the war,” President Trump told the American people in an Easter message posted Sunday. “We’ll be back together in churches right next to each other. Celebrate. Bring the family together like no other. We have a lot to be thankful for.”

On Saturday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, an influential voice on the White House coronavirus task force, said that the United States was fed “misinformation” about the transmission of COVID-19 “right from the beginning.”

“Early on we did not get correct information, and the incorrect information was propagated right from the beginning,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Saturday.

“This is not a major threat for the people in the United States, coronavirus and this is not something the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about,” the doctor said of the novel coronavirus on January 21, as highlighted but The Washington Times.

President Trump acted to restrict China travel in late January anyway.

Such action, though it’s now been credited by Dr. Fauci as lifesaving, was heavily criticized in the mainstream media. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden called it outright xenophobic.

“This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia,” Biden criticized Trump’s travel ban on January 31.

However, the Democrat, two months later, now backs the travel restrictions.

The Daily Wire reported in early April: “Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said on CNN on Friday that the former vice president ‘supports travel bans that are guided by medical experts, advocated by public health officials, and backed by a full strategy.'”

“Science supported this ban, therefore he did, too,” Bedingfield said.

“I do think we were very early, but I also think that we were very smart, because we stopped China,” the president has previously said of his action. “That was probably the biggest decision we made so far.”

Hogan Gidley, a White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said earlier this month that Trump’s implemented travel restriction was “bold decisive action which medical professionals say will prove to have saved countless lives,” a New York Times report said.

According to Fox News, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation “has donated $5 million to various causes,” according to a recent statement.

“The organizations receiving funds from Rihanna’s foundation have been supporting local food banks, accelerating testing, providing protective equipment, helping develop vaccines and more,” the Fox report added. “She also recently partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to make a $4.2 million donation to support domestic-violence victims.”