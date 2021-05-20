Liz Wheeler Launches Podcast: ‘Time To Fight Back Against The Radical Leftist Assault On Reality’

Author and host Liz Wheeler, known for her in-depth reporting, announced Wednesday the launch of her new podcast, “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

The show, set to premiere on May 25, promises to go where the mainstream media doesn’t want Americans to go. Wheeler will unapologetically delivered the well-researched truth, focusing on our culture — or as the conservative noted, “what’s left of it.”

The podcast feels personal and urgent to Wheeler, a new mother herself.

“Ever since the election, the Left is making a concerted effort to put us back on defense,” Wheeler told The Daily Wire. “The audience that watches my videos and will listen to my show need unfiltered reality, not the twisted lies of the radical Left.”

Wheeler emphasized that she’s launching the show to help put conservatives on offense in the culture war.

“I’m launching ‘The Liz Wheeler Show’ because it’s time to fight back against the radical leftist assault on reality and do something,” she said. “We can’t let the Left lull us into being squishes. Our culture is in critical condition. We can’t play defense any longer. We can’t be afraid.”

“The goal: to play offense!” Wheeler stressed. “If we don’t fight, if we don’t refuse to back down, if we don’t play offense against the radical leftist assault on reality, we’ll lose.”

“That’s not the America I want for my baby daughter.”

Wheeler’s reporting and analysis — often touching on hot-button issues like transgenderism, abortion, and Critical Race Theory — has already been noticed by the Left and their allies in Big Tech. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has blocked Wheeler on Twitter, Facebook has demonetized her, YouTube has censored her, and left-wing “fact-checking” sites have zeroed-in on her content.

The new show seeks to work around our “Big Tech overlords,” offering access to unfiltered and uncensored content; subscribers to the show will also get access to exclusive bonus content.

You can see more of Wheeler on next week’s episode of Candace Owens’ show “Candace,” exclusively for Daily Wire subscribers.

WATCH:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.