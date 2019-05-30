Top Trump Official Publicly Rejects Pro-Life Policy Agenda Of Trump Administration

A top Trump administration official has publicly rejected the administration's continued push toward pro-life policies and protecting the lives of the unborn.

Kathryn C. Kaufman, Managing Director for Global Women's Issues at the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), voiced her displeasure with the direction that the Trump administration and Republican Party are moving in with their support of pro-life policies.

"Full sexual and reproductive health rights are a key factor in achieving women’s empowerment," Kaufman, who describes herself as a Republican, wrote in a recent Washington Post op-ed. "But, suddenly, the United States is in danger of moving in the opposite direction."

"Recent abortion legislation passed in Alabama and other states threatens to reverse generations of hard-fought gains in this country," Kaufman continued. "If allowed to stand, these restrictive laws will take away a woman’s basic right to determine what is best for herself, her family and her body."

Kaufman says that she believes "women must have full sexual and reproductive health rights," which would seem to suggest that she supports late-term abortion — a position that is strongly opposed by President Donald Trump.

In April, the United States — with the backing of President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and National Security Adviser John Bolton — threatened to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution on sexual violence in conflict situations because the language that was used in the resolution aimed to create an international right to abortion.

In March, Pompeo tweeted: "American taxpayer money will not be used to underwrite abortions. We’ll continue to refuse to assist foreign NGOs who perform or promote abortions, as well as give financial support to other foreign groups in the global abortion industry. We’ll protect the least among us."

Officials in the Trump administration have told The Daily Wire that Kaufman's decision to publicly reject the administration's pro-life policies is an embarrassment to the administration and that people like her undermine the work that they do every day.

So far in 2019, North Dakota, Utah, Missouri, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia have all taken varying degrees of action to restrict abortion.

Reuters notes that "under the direction of two secretaries recommended by Pence, the Department of Health and Human Services has moved to...curb abortion both in the United States and abroad," emphasizes abstinence programs, and has pushed to cut funding to Planned Parenthood, which aborts 911 babies per day on average.

"Public health civil rights offices, marshaled to strengthen LGBT rights under Obama, have been retooled into a new Office of Conscience and Religious Freedom," Reuters added. "This month, the office unveiled a final 'conscience rule' to strengthen protections for healthcare workers who object to performing abortions and sterilizations or treating gay and transgender patients."

The administration is seeking to expand its conservative agenda globally and is pushing to "delete language in international documents at the United Nations they contend promotes access to abortion."