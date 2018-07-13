BOMBSHELL: Hillary's Emails Went To Unauthorized Foreign Entity, Strozk Ignored, Congressman Claims

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said during the congressional hearing of disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok that the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) found that tens of thousands of emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton went to an authorized foreign entity.

"You said earlier in this hearing you were concerned about a hostile foreign power affecting our election," Gohmert said to Strzok. "Do you recall the former Intelligence Community Inspector General Chuck McCullough having an investigation into an anomaly found on Hillary Clinton’s emails?"

"I do not," Strzok replied.

"Let me refresh your recollection," Gohmert said. "The Intelligence Community Inspector General Chuck McCullough sent his investigator Frank Rucker along with an ICIG attorney Janette McMillan to brief you and Dean Chapelle and two other FBI personnel that I won’t name at this time, about an anomaly they had found on Hillary Clinton’s emails that were going to and from the private unauthorized server that you were supposed to be investigating."

"Now do you remember it?" Gohmert asked.

Strzok answered: "I remember meeting Mr. Rucker on either one or two occasions. I do not recall the specific content or discussions."

Gohmert fired back, saying, "Mr. Rucker reported to those of you, the four of you there, in the presence of the ICIG attorney, that they had found this anomaly on Hillary Clinton’s emails going through their private server, and when they had done the forensic analysis, they found that her emails, every single one except four, over 30,000, were going to an address that was not on the distribution list. It was a compartmentalized bit of information that was sending it to an unauthorized source."

Gohmert then accused Strzok of not taking any action on the revelation and then took a shot at Inspector General Michael Horowitz, saying that he threw a "bone to the Democrats."

"He went on to explain it," Gohmert said. "And you didn’t say anything, you thanked him, you shook his hand. The problem is it was going to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia and from what you’ve said here, you did nothing more than nod and shake the man’s hand when you didn’t seem to be all that concerned about our national integrity of our election when it was involving Hillary Clinton."

"So the forensic examination was done by the ICIG — and they can document that — but you were given that information and you did nothing with it," Gohmert continued. "And one of the things I found most egregious with Mr. Horowitz’s testimony, and by the way Mr. Horowitz got a call four times from someone wanting to brief him, and he never returned the call."

WATCH: