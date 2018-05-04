SCHAEFFER: The Battle Of Midway: Part One

Prelude To Battle

The last of the American defenders, filthy, starved, exhausted, and in fear of what lay ahead as POWs, shuffled with their hands up out of the Malinta Tunnel, gouged in the hills of Corregidor Island in Manila Bay, and into the baking Philippine sun where their victorious Japanese captors awaited them with disdain. The day was May 6, 1942, and the battle for America’s island protectorate that began on December 8, 1941, less than 24 hours after the Japanese surprise attack on Hawaii, was over. With the final surrender of the last hold-outs who’d managed to escape across the bay from the besieged Bataan Peninsula and postpone suffering the terrible fate of the 15,000 Americans and 60,000 Filipinos already taken prisoner by the brutal Japanese—a tally to add to the 80,000 British bagged in the surrender of Singapore on February 15—the first phase of the Pacific War effectively came to an end. From Wake Island to the Marshalls and Gilberts, to the Philippines, to Indonesia, Indochina, Formosa, Korea, and great swaths of the Chinese mainland, the Rising Sun of Imperial Japan shone down on a “Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere” that controlled one-third of the Pacific Ocean. Japanese aviators had sent two of Great Britain’s prize battlecruisers, Repulse and Prince Of Wales, to the bottom and Port Darwin on Australia’s northern shore had been bombed and much of her shipping destroyed. Most devastating of all to the Allies, Japan’s raid against the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor had temporarily hobbled U.S. power in the Pacific.

And yet…

For all the success, Japan’s newly expanded empire was far from secure. The attack on Pearl Harbor that triggered its dirge of conquest through East Asia and the Pacific had come up short in three critical areas. Oahu’s fuel stores and oil tanks were untouched, having been carelessly overlooked by Japanese planners. The dockyards were still in operation. And most ominous of all to Japan’s naval leader and Pearl Harbor mastermind, Yamamoto, America’s potent fleet carriers had been at sea on December 7 and thus remained dangerously at large. Having demonstrated the killing power of naval aviation at Pearl Harbor, he understood that so long as the enemy’s carriers were still afloat, the empire was vulnerable. The U.S. flattops had, in fact, become a thorn in Yamamoto’s side already, having launched raids against Japanese bases in the Marshalls and Gilberts…although of little strategic merit, they did give Nimitz’s green fliers battle experience.

But the real shock to Tokyo came on April 18, 1942 when sixteen USAAF B-25, bombers led by Col. Jimmy Doolittle, swooped in from the sea low over Honshū to drop their payload right on the imperial capital. Although the damage was minor, the effect on the Japanese high command was profound. The bombers had flown off the deck of the carrier Hornet after it penetrated the empire’s outer ring of island outposts to get to within 650 miles of Japan before being spotted by a Japanese picket boat and compelled to launch. Something had to be done to both expand the empire’s defenses and sink the American carriers once and for all.

The Battle Of The Coral Sea

To achieve the first goal, the Japanese moved to capture Tulagi in the Solomon Island chain and Port Moresby on the southern coast of New Guinea, across the Coral Sea from Australia. Yamamoto sent transports laden with imperial troops south from Rabaul, Japan’s largest anchorage situated on New Britain, to achieve the objective. Nimitz was alerted by his diligent intelligence arm that a Japanese move into New Guinea as well as inklings of a larger operation in the offing. He was determined to contest the invasions with his four fleet carriers…although only two task forces, Task Force 17 around Yorktown and commanded by Rear Adm. Frank Jack Fletcher, and Task Force 11 around Lexington, under Rr. Adm. Aubrey Fitch, would make it in time. (Task Force 16 with Hornet and Enterprise under Vice Adm. William Halsey had just returned to Hawaii from the Doolittle Raid.)

The May 3 landings on Tulagi were initially unopposed. But the Americans knew another invasion convoy, which included two covering fleet carriers, Shōkaku (“Soaring Crain”) and Zuikaku (“Happy Crain”) dispatched from Truk in the Caroline Islands, was headed for Port Moresby. On May 4, U.S. naval aircraft from Yorktown attacked the ships supporting the Tulagi landing, sinking a destroyer and three mine sweepers. This got the attention of the Japanese carrier strike force, under the command of Vice Adm. Takagi Takeo, who determined to find and annihilate the American fleet.

On May 7, USAAF planes spotted the light carrier Shōhō and soon afterwards Navy dive-bombers and torpedo planes from Lexington and Yorktown were vectored to attack. In a span of a half-hour Shōhō was hit with no less than 13 bombs and seven torpedoes and disappeared beneath the waves in minutes, taking 630 of her crew with her. The battle report from the Lexington’s exultant dive-bomber commander “Scratch one flattop!” became the most famous signal of the Pacific War. The Japanese were shocked at the sinking and determined to destroy the American carriers such airstrikes indicated must be cruising nearby. That same day the Japanese sank a U.S. destroyer and damaged a fleet oiler (later scuttled). But the big fleet carriers had yet to fight it out. After a tense day of air searches on both sides and cat-and-mouse maneuvering, mutual sightings were made in the Coral Sea and on the following morning of May 8, two days after Corregidor fell, both sides launched aircraft.

Due to cloud cover shielding the Zuikaku, it was the exposed Shōkaku that received the full force of the American attacks. Strikes from both U.S. carriers hit Shōkaku with three 1,000-pound bombs, killing or wounding some 230 of her crew and ripping apart her flight deck, making her unusable.

150 miles to the south, the American carriers, like the pulverized Sh o kaku, were sailing under a cloudless tropical sky and soon Japan’s expert air crews were on them. Due to skillful maneuvering by her captain, Elliot Buckmaster, the Yorktown managed to evade screaming torpedoes and all but one bomb hit. But the bomb damage was severe enough to put the carrier out of the fight and send her limping home…the Japanese, however, had the false impression that she was no longer a threat for the foreseeable future, perhaps even sunk. It was a dangerous misconception that would come back to haunt them a month later. As for Lexington, America’s largest carrier by tonnage if not number of aircraft aboard, she was unable to escape the wrath of the Japanese fliers. They pounded the “Lady Lex” with two torpedoes and two bombs and soon she listed hard to port. Although diligent damage control righted the list and she looked like she’d be spared a trip to Davey Jones’ locker, a massive explosion deep in her bowels eventually rocked the ship followed by raging fires, and she would have to be scuttled.

Although Zuikaku was untouched during the battle, over half of her air crew and planes were lost and it would take months to replenish them from the inadequate training schools. With its air cover now gone, the Japanese Navy canceled the Port Moresby invasion, leaving it to the Army to attempt a brutal march over New Guinea’s razorback 11,000-foot Owen Stanley Mountains to come down on the port from the north. The forlorn troops struggled overland for weeks through some of the most forbidding and rugged jungle terrain on earth—many would perish from starvation, disease, battle wounds, drowning in swollen rivers (as was the fate of the Japanese commander), and even crocodile attacks before the Australians beat them back at Ioribawa on September 17-26, just 20 miles from the Allied aerodrome. Port Moresby was never taken.

The violent Battle of the Coral Sea, the first carrier-versus-carrier naval engagement in history, ended with both sides withdrawing. But for the first time in the war, a Japanese advance had been stopped, giving the fight real significance. As Churchill would say of the victory at El Alamein later that year, the Battle of the Coral Sea was not the end, nor even the beginning of the end, but it was, perhaps, the end of the beginning. And it set the stage for the dramatic events to come that would see the war turn against the Japanese for good.

