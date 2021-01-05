Antifa Reportedly Attacks Home Of GOP Senator Josh Hawley, Threatens Family

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said late on Monday night that Antifa attacked his home in Washington, D.C., and threatened his wife and newborn baby.

“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel,” Hawley wrote on Twitter. “They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by left-wing violence.”

Hawley said that the perpetrators were “screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children.”

Now “vigil” means screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children https://t.co/naRMkrBWWO — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

“Hawley has drawn criticism for his decision to contest the electoral votes by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle,” Newsweek reported. “Protesters from the democracy advocacy group ShutDownDC said Monday they held a vigil at Hawley’s home.”

The far-left group claimed in a statement that Washington Post reporter Mike DeBonis tweeted out:

This evening around a dozen activists with ShutDownDC held an hour long vigil at the Virginia home of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) to demand that he drop his baseless contestation of the 2020 presidential election results. Hawley was the first of 12 Republican senators who pledged to join more than 100 Republican House members in their plan to derail Congress’ acceptance of Joe Biden’s election win on January 6. Activists lit candles and delivered a copy of the US Constitution to Hawley’s door. The crowd chanted “Shame! Shame on Hawley!” and “Protect Democracy from the GOP.” They also read messages from voters in the states whose election results Hawley and the other Senators are planning to contest, including Missouri and Pennsylvania. Police arrived at around 7:45 p.m. “We came to let Hawley know that his actions are undemocratic and unacceptable,” said ShutDownDC activist Patrick Young. “Voters decided who they wanted to be president and now Hawley is trying to silence their voices, even after Republican election officials certified the vote counts. And let’s not forget that the bulk of the votes they would throw out come from black and brown voters. This is an attempted coup waged by silencing the voices of people of color.” “One protester’s sign read, “There’s nothing wrong with saying you’ve recalculated,” referring to a recording of Trump’s recent phone conversation with the Georgia Secretary of State. Hawley’s planned contestation will add kindling to an already dangerous situation: On January 6, thousands of supporters of Donald Trump will be in DC for a delusional “Stop the Steal” protest.”

Bulls**t! This was no candlelight vigil, this was an attempt to terrorize @HawleyMO’s family, his wife & kids, and neighbors, you made that very clear. This is what those leftist socialist anarchists want to do to this country, tomorrow Georgia gets a chance to reject them! https://t.co/9SQxe6bHlG pic.twitter.com/MBTsBRIeSf — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 5, 2021

This report has been updated to include additional information.

