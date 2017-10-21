Cabot Phillips, media director of Campus Reform, interviewed several students at George Washington University in Washington D.C., to see if they supported President Donald Trump’s proposed tax plan.

Initially, students were turned off by the president’s tax plan simply because it had his name on it:

“It's better for the upper class than anyone else,” one student said. “It's probably not the most efficient nor beneficial to the general populace,” another student added.

However, when Phillips claimed the tax plan was actually from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and asked students what they thought about it, they loved it. They described the plan they thought was Bernie’s as “important,” “positive,” “a good idea,” and “beneficial for the country.”

Phillips then asked the students what they thought about Sanders’ plan (really Trump’s plan) compared to Trump’s tax reform — which they had no clue about before being interviewed:

“I think it was pretty good,” one student said. “Definitely better than whatever Trump is proposing, I would make that leap right there.”

Students were stunned to learn that the plan they loved so much was actually Trump’s plan.

"It could be a policy of giving me ice cream, but if it's Trump I'm going to be like, ‘what's in that ice cream?'" one student said.

WATCH: