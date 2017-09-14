The city of Berkeley, taking no chances with prospective violence from leftists who oppose the very idea of Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro speaking at the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday night, is erecting concrete barriers around town to prevent protesters from running amok.

The barriers may only be a partial impediment:

The city of Berkeley is permitting police to use pepper spray if protesters get violent; AP reported police chief Andrew Greenwood vowed to make “very strong, rapid arrests” if any demonstrators carry weapons or wear masks.

The city of Berkeley announced on Wednesday that it would temporarily ban billy clubs, torches, flags, baseball bats, pipes public parks and the areas around campus, according to the Daily Californian. Three of Berkeley’s public parks will not permit people to wear masks and bandannas.

On Wednesday, Shapiro himself told NBC Bay Area, “I’m just coming to campus to give a speech about the uselessness of violence in political discourse. And now half the city is being shut down. I have to admit I’m sort of confused at what I’ve done to cause this. Everyone’s treating it like Godzilla is coming to town.”