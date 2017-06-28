New Low: CNN Uses Sesame Street's Elmo to Attack Trump's Travel Ban

Proving once again that there is no place you will find a happier leftist than in that influential sweet spot between parent and child, proving once again that during a month of extraordinary lows, CNN will always find a new barrel bottom, in the wake of President Trump's 9-0 Supreme Court triumph, the leftwing cable news network decided to use popular Sesame Street puppet Elmo as a propaganda tool against President Trump's temporary travel ban.

Popular “Sesame Street” character Elmo sympathized with refugee kids in an interview Monday with CNN, remarking that they are just like kids in America. Elmo was part of a panel including CNN reporter Clarissa Ward, Sherrie Westin from Sesame Workshop, and David Miliband from the International Rescue Committee. “Did you find that the Syrian little girls and little boys were a lot like your friends here in America?” Ward asked Elmo. “Yeah, they really were,” said the “Sesame Street” character. “It was very interesting because they like to play and learn just like Elmo and all of his friends at Sesame Street.”

Naturally, things eventually turned into a direct attack against Trump and his temporary travel ban:

Miliband also addressed the US Supreme Court's decision to uphold parts of Donald Trump's controversial travel ban and the President's stance on refugees. "It's worth saying, perhaps especially today, that this country, the US, receives very few refugees and there's a lot of fear and loathing being put out."

At no time during the 15-minute segment did CNN or Elmo inform the public of the fact that Trump's temporary ban is meant to improve vetting procedures for refugees coming from countries designated by the Obama administration as especially risky when it comes to seeding refugees with terrorists. In other words, the pause is meant to keep American children safe from the Islamic threats that have become part of daily life in Europe.

At no time did CNN or Elmo inform the public that many of the people from that part of the world would prefer to stay in that part of the world, would prefer America's refugee plan was to stabilize the region or to create safe zones.

At no time did CNN or Elmo talk about the trauma of separating children from their family, or the terror risk involved in bringing these refugee children over with adult family members.

The segment was clearly designed to emotionally blackmail American children, to twist them into unthinking beings who will see President Trump as a monster who hates children.

